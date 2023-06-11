Islamic dominance: Kaduna peace commission co-chair resigns over El-Rufai’s comment

Apostle Dr. Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, Co-Chair and member of the Kaduna State Peace Commission, has resigned his membership.

In a letter of resignation he wrote to the Chairman, Kaduna State Peace Commission, he said, “In the backdrop of the viral video statement credited to His Excellency, the now defunct Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai (which he is yet to openly deny) in which he openly thanked one religion over the other and explained why his government discriminated against one side and his wish that the Muslim-Muslim ticket and religion be entrenched as the sole ruler over Nigeria, which is contrary to my belief and the fairness that my faith teaches me and that, I think, the Peace Commission stands for.

“I hereby tender my resignation as both Co-Chair and Member of this laudable Committee because it is clear that we were set-up to serve a diversionary interest and that we were not meant to succeed.”

He opined that it might explain why the former governor never executed their suggestions from their several parleys with him.

“I cannot in good conscience serve in a committee that will promote the disharmony, and the further disintegration of our great nation. More so, it is clear that this explains why he arbitrarily proscribed the Atyap Development Association to send warning to the other associations in Southern Kaduna that the same fate awaits them if they try to bring the plight of Southern Kaduna people to the rest of the world,” he stated in his letter.

“My prayer is that the current government will do things to heal the wounds that this grave statement has brought to Southern Kaduna people and its inappropriate message to all Christians in Nigeria.”

He also prayed that the Federal Government would find a way of discountenancing his views in other to maintain peace and mutual trust between the religions in the country.

He thanked the peace commission for the opportunity to serve and to closely know the wonderful Muslim leaders with whom he served on the great committee.

He assured them that he is available to serve in any capacity to promote sincere peace in any future proper platform with sincere intentions.

He commended the maturity and hard work of the leadership of the Peace Commission, from the Chairman to the Vice Chairman and all the Secretariat staff.

“I will continue to be the bridge of peace between Muslims and Christians in Southern Kaduna and the whole nation and be available to serve in any capacity that will forge the unity of Nigeria. May God raise for us leaders who will truly help us find true peace,” he assured.