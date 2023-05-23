It Is A Joke For Juventus To Be Docked Points This Late In The Season – Mourinho

Roma manager, Jose Mourinho has come out to criticize the timing of the decision to hit Juventus with a fresh 10-point penalty on Monday by an Italian court. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is a complete joke for clubs in the Serie A, including Juventus, to find out about a deduction this late in the season because approaches would have been different in the league if they all knew before now.

Mourinho added that he is really sorry for Massimiliano Allegri and his players who are paying for errors of the people at the top.

His words, “It’s a joke to know this with two games remaining,”

“For us and everyone, even for Juventus. Our approach would have been different if we had known before the games with Monza and Bologna.”

“I am sorry for [Massimiliano] Allegri and his players, but at the league level, I have to say that it changes things a little.”

“To me, yes, but I no longer want to talk about this,”

“I am sorry for professionals who work like me because they pay for errors that directors and maybe the club did.”