It’s A Dream Come True To Be One Of Real Madrid’s Highest UCL Scorers – Rodrygo

Real Madrid forward, Rodrygo has come out to say that he is proud to have bettered the Champions League goal return that Brazil’s Ronaldo managed during his time at the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is definitely a dream come true for him to enter the top nine of UCL top scorers in the history of Real Madrid, and he is hoping to score more goals in the future.

Rodrygo added that he wants to keep climbing positions in that ranking because it will cement his legacy at the club.

His words, “It’s a dream to enter that top nine of top scorers in the history of Real Madrid in the Champions League. I hope I can score many more goals, I want to continue climbing positions in that ranking. It means a lot to me to be able to surpass Ronaldo, who is an idol for me, for Brazil and for our entire generation.”

“I always get butterflies in my stomach when I play, but playing in the Champions League is always more special. For me it was always a dream to play it and I’ve already won it once and I am very grateful for that. It is a competition in which I always feel good playing, good things always happen and I don’t know what is different, what happens to me when I play, but it seems that everything comes off. I go in with the confidence that I am going to score a goal or that I am going to do something that helps the team. It is a very special competition, but I cannot explain what happens to me, which is different from other competitions. I only know that I am very fond of it.”