It’s Crazy That Lukaku Is Still Being Racially Attacked In 2023 – Lawyer

Italian football sent the wrong signal by upholding Romelu Lukaku’s one-match ban for standing up to racist abuse, his lawyer has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is simply crazy that racist chants is still a thing among Italian fans in 2023, not only to Lukaku, but to any other black player.

He added that it is also very wrong for Lukaku, who is the victim, to miss the return leg of a crucial match due to his suspension.

His words, “It’s really unfortunate that what has already happened in the past, not only to Romelu, but also to other players, has been repeated. We are in 2023 and it’s crazy that certain concepts have to be repeated. There are clear rules, which provide for certain measures, such as disqualification if you get two yellow cards.”

“But it is obvious that even just from a moral point of view what happened to Lukaku is wrong. It affects the tournament, as Romelu, who did nothing wrong, will miss the return match. In short, he will be banned from doing his job, despite the fact that he is the one who received racist abuse. The disqualification of Lukaku is clearly not a good start, but a wrong signal.”