It’s Referendum – Atiku Reacts As PDP Floors APC In Adamawa LG Polls

Former Vice President and presidential aspirant for the forthcoming election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the outcome of the Local Government elections in his home state, Adamawa.

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state was said to have floored the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the election and Atiku, in a series of tweets on Sunday evening, described the results of the LG polls as a referendum on the failed policies of the national ruling party, APC.

The former Vice President and presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 election urged opposition candidates to work together with the elected council chairmen for the progress of the state.

“The outcome of the weekend’s Local Government Elections in Adamawa State confirms the resurgence of the @OfficialPDPNig and the preference of its policies by the citizens,” he said.

“The election that produced an overwhelming victory for the PDP was a referendum on the failed policies of the APC, which has only succeeded in increasing the tribe of the poor and jobless.

“I congratulate all elected officials of the PDP and urge them to be focused on providing good governance to their people if the support of their constituents is to be assured.

“I commend officials of the Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), security agents and the citizens for the peaceful conduct of the polls.

“I urge the opposition party to join hands to work as a team in providing much-needed governance and development to the local councils as they are the tier of government closest to the people.

“Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri deserves special commendation for having created the conditions precedent for the PDP victory by having conducted two elections in less than three years, granted autonomy and prompt payment of salaries to LGAs, and supporting State Development Areas.”