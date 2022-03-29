I’ve Never Imagined A World Cup Without Portugal – Ronaldo

Manchester United captain, Cristiano Ronaldo has come out to issue a cutting response when asked about the possibility of Portugal not being at Qatar 2022. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has never thought about the possibility of Portugal not qualifying for Qatar 2022 because there is simply no World Cup without Portugal.

Ronaldo added that Italy bowing out vs North Macedonia was very surprising, but the surprises will end there.

His words, “There is no World Cup without Portugal. There are no individualities here.”

On Italy’s defeat, “We were surprised.”

“North Macedonia has surprised in many matches. But I don’t think they will surprise us tomorrow. Portugal will play better and we will make it to the World Cup.”

“We know that if we win we will go to the World Cup and if we lose we are out.”

“We have the responsibility to be positive and win the match. I see everyone well prepared and wanting to be at their best tomorrow.”