Iyorchia Ayu Emerges PDP’s Consensus Candidate For National Chairman

Former Senate President, Iyorchia Ayu on Thursday, emerged as the consensus chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

InfoStride News recalls that the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the party had recently zoned the position of the National Chairman to the North.

Sequel to the zoning, Senator Iyorchia emerged as the consensus candidate after a marathon meeting of the Northern Caucus of the PDP on Thursday.

The meeting was held at the Bauchi State Governors’ Lodge, Asokoro, in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

This is coming ahead of the special convention of the party slated for 30th – 31st October in Abuja.

Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri briefed journalists at the end of the meeting, stating that in the spirit of togetherness, the contestants from the three zones in the North – Barrister Ibrahim Shema from North West and Senator Abdul Ningi from North East threw their support for Dr Ayu from North Central as consensus candidate for the chairmanship position.

Governor Fintiri explained that the consensus arrangement is to ensure the PDP remains stronger and united, saying there was no victor or vanquish.

Senator Iyorchia Ayu’s Chairmanship is to be ratified at the Special National Convention of the PDP slated for Abuja in the next two weeks.

In his acceptance speech, Senator Ayu pledged to work in collaboration with leaders across the country to ensure victory for the PDP in the 2021 general elections.

He lamented the economic downturn and security challenges that have bedeviled Nigeria under the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC and expressed hope that the PDP will reclaim power to regain the lost glory of Nigeria.

Senator Ayu pledged that the PDP will undertake a successful national convention and return to their winning ways at the 2023 general elections in unity and togetherness.