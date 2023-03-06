Jada Pinkett Hurt Will Smith Way More Than He Hurt Me – Chris Rock

US comedian, Chris Rock has come out to blast Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith in his new Netflix standup special. He recently mocked Will Smith for Jada Pinkett Smith’s infamous entanglement with her son’s friend, August Alsina, and the couple’s public discussion about the affair.

According to him, Will Smith practices selective outrage, because he definitely did not hit anyone when his own wife slept with his son’s friend.

Chris added that he has no idea why Will Smith will let himself be interviewed by the woman who cheated on him, and it is clear she has hurt him way more than he hurt him.

His words, “Will Smith practices selective outrage, Cause everybody knows what the f— happened. Everybody that really knows, knows I had nothing to do with that s—. I didn’t have any entanglements,”

“And for people that don’t know what everybody know(s)… his wife was f—ing her son’s friend, OK? Now, I normally would not talk about this s— but for some reason, these n—– put that s— on the Internet.”

“I have no idea why two talented people would do something that f—— low-down. What the f—? We’ve all been cheated on. Everybody in here [has] been cheated on. None of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television.

“Why the f— would you do that s—? She hurt him way more than he hurt me. OK.”

“I tried to call the motherf—– and give him my condolences – he ain’t pick up for me. Everybody called that man a b—-…They called his wife a predator. Everybody called him a b—-. Everybody! Everybody! And who’s he hit? Me.”

“So then I do some jokes about her, who gives a f—. That’s how it is. She starts it, I finish it. That’s what the f— happened. Nobody’s picking on this b—-. She started this s—. Nobody is picking on her…. And then this n—- gives me a f—ing concussion.”

“He’s made some great movies. I have rooted for Will Smith my whole life, I root for this motherf——…and now I watch ‘Emancipation’ just to see him get whooped. Got me rooting for master,”

“A lot of people go ‘Chris, how come you didn’t do nothing back?’… ‘Cause I got parents, that’s why. ‘Cause I was raised. I’ve got parents. And you know what my parents taught me? Don’t fight in front of White people.”