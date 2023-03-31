Jide Owodunni’s INEC Certificate Of Return, Merely for Photoshoot

Apparently, it’s not something to worry about. Not in the least form. But to allay the fears of the good people of Ikenne LG who massively voted for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), we are obliged to put up this release.

We strongly believe we owe them a sense of duty to inform them of the issues surrounding the Certificate of Return meant for the PDP candidate erroneously and coercively issued by Ogun State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to an All Progressives Congress (APC) member, Babajide Owodunni through the influence and muscles of the power that-be in Ogun State government.

WE WANT TO STATE CLEARLY THAT BABAJIDE OWODUNNI IS NOT THE PDP HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY CANDIDATE FOR THE IKENNE LOCAL GOVERNMENT. HE DID NOT EVEN PARTICIPATE IN THE ELECTION AS SUCH THE INEC DIDN’T HAVE THE RIGHT TO ISSUE ANY CERTIFICATE OF RETURN TO BABAJIDE OWODUNNI AND BABAJIDE OWODUNNI HAS NO GROUNDS TO RECEIVE THE CERTIFICATE OF RETURN.

As far as we are concerned, the Certificate of Return received by Owodunni is merely for the photoshoot as it cannot stand the test of time and in the face of the law.

For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to place the facts straight for proper understanding:

1. Prior to Friday, February 17, 2023, Babajide Owodunni was the Ikenne LG PDP House of Assembly candidate having won the ticket at the party primary conducted in 2022.

2. That on Friday, February 17, 2023, Babajide Owodunni approached the High Court of Justice, Sagamu, and swore to an affidavit under the Statutory Declaration Laws of Ogun State 2006, duly signed by the Commissioner for Oaths, withdrawing ” willingly ” as the PDP candidate for the House of Assembly, Ikenne State Constituency and would no longer participate in the 2023 elections.

3. That on Monday, March 6, 2023, Babajide Owodunni, wrote a letter personally signed by him and addressed to the National Chairman of the PDP, Abuja, titled LETTER OF VOLUNTARY WITHDRAWAL OF CANDIDATE. In it, Owodunni stated that he was withdrawing willingly as PDP candidate for the House of Assembly, Ikenne State Constituency and would not participate in the March 11, 2023 elections.

4. That on Friday, March 6, 2023, Babajide Owodunni submitted a letter addressed to the Chairman of INEC, Abuja. In it, Owodunni stated that he was withdrawing willingly as PDP House of Assembly candidate, Ikenne State Constituency, and would not participate in the March 11, 2023 elections.

5. That Babajide Owodunni withdrew his membership in PDP and decamped to APC where he campaigned vigorously for APC and erected different banners and billboards with his picture and name boldly written to confirm his defection to APC.

6. That on Thursday, March 9, 2023, Babajide Owodunni, during the Ikenne LG APC rally held at the Orita Merin Junction, Ilishan Remo, stated clearly in his voice that he had withdrawn his Ikenne LG PDP candidacy for House of Assembly as such would not participate on March 11, 2023. And that he had dumped PDP and defected to APC. We have pieces of video evidence to that effect (watch below).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this regard, the PDP leadership of Ikenne LG took this development in its stride and considered such a betrayal of trust by Owodunni as expected of a person of questionable character anyway. To the party leadership, a person who could trade the birthright of the good people of the Ilishan community in exchange for a paltry sum of N10m and a car from APC can’t be taken seriously and is not worthy of the party or anybody’s time and attention.

And since nature abhors a vacuum;

1. The party leadership immediately replaced Babajide Owodunni with Hon Dr Sulaiman Badmus Adeniye who was the runners-up at the House of Assembly primary held in 2022.

2. On March 10, 2023, the then National Chairman of PDP, Sen Iyiorcha Ayu, notified the INEC of Owodunni’s resignation from the party and voluntary withdrawal as PDP House of Assembly candidate, Ikenne State Constituency and submitted the name of Hon Dr Sulaiman Badmus Adeniye as the replacement candidate.

3. At the time the replacement was done, INEC was highly preoccupied with the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections in over 30 states of the federation slated for March 18, 2023, and as such could not do a quick administrative follow-up on the change of name in the INEC portal.

4. However, all other correspondences, and administrative and judicial procedures were kick-started in earnest and nearing completion.

To those who love Babajide Owodunni, kindly tell him he risks jail term for obtaining by trick a certificate he doesn’t merit in any way and contempt of court for deceiving the judicial body after swearing to an affidavit. Appropriate charges shall be pressed in this regard. He should get prepared and inform his sponsors. He will eventually be issued the Certificate of No Return from prison that he craves.

Let the sponsors know too that we are well aware of the agenda behind coercing the Ogun State INEC to issue the certificate to Jide. Jide himself is aware. He is an accomplice. That plan is empty and dead right from conception. You can’t obtain from the backdoor what is not yours.

In all, we use this medium to let leaders, members of PDP, Ikenne LG and the general public know that there is no cause for alarm. We are only being diligent in our steps and ensuring we act in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act and Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Once through, Hon Dr Sulaiman Badmus Adeniye will be issued the original Certificate of Return. The certificate signifies a call to serve the people of Ikenne LG and Ogun State in general, not the kind of certificate used for photoshoots and decoration.

SB Media Team