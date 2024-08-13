Jigawa Drowning: NSCDC Recovers Bodies of Two Men from Local Pond

In a tragic incident that unfolded in Birninkudu Local Government Area, Jigawa State, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has recovered the bodies of two men who drowned in a local pond.

The victims, identified as Abubakar Alhaji, aged 20, and Abubakar Abdullahi, aged 25, were crossing the pond on their way to the market in Waza village when the accident occurred.

The incident took place on Monday at approximately 11:00 am.

According to ASC Badaruddeen Tijjani, the Public Relations Officer for the NSCDC in Jigawa State, the local command was alerted to the tragedy through a distress call received from the community around 11:30 am.

Following the report, the NSCDC Divisional Officer for Birninkudu, CSC Muhammad Garba, mobilised a team to the scene.

The unit’s response was swift, with disaster management officers deployed immediately to conduct a search and rescue operation.

Working in close cooperation with local residents, the team embarked on a frantic search for the missing men.

The operation lasted approximately 48 minutes before the bodies of the two men were successfully recovered from the pond.

Their remains were then transported to the Waza health facility for further handling.

Tijjani expressed condolences on behalf of the NSCDC and praised the collaborative efforts of both the corps members and the local community in the recovery mission.

The agency has committed to investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

This unfortunate event underscores the ongoing need for heightened awareness and safety measures regarding local water bodies, particularly in rural areas where such incidents can occur with alarming frequency.

The NSCDC and other local authorities are likely to enhance their focus on educating communities about water safety and implementing measures to prevent such accidents.

The loss of Abubakar Alhaji and Abubakar Abdullahi has deeply affected their families and the wider community.

As the investigation continues, there will be a concerted effort to provide support to those impacted by this tragic event.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers associated with crossing unsecured water bodies and highlights the critical role of community vigilance and prompt emergency response in mitigating such risks.