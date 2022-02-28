Osun Masterminds’ Veiled Attack On PDP Sign Of Busy Body – PDP

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called out The Osun Masterminds, an Osun-based socio-political group for condemning the party’s recently conducted ad-hoc ward congress.

It also alerted the Osun State Command of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies on the danger ahead owing to the deliberate hate campaign targetted at the party by a few misguided elements, “especially during this charged political atmosphere in the “State.”

In a statement signed by Ayodeji Areola, the Osun PDP Publicity Secretary, the party described the statement credited to the socio-political group as amusing and revealed that they were known allies of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that The Osun Masterminds had in a statement on Saturday, charged participating political parties in the Saturday, July 16, 2022, Osun gubernatorial election to scrutinise individuals they are presenting as their party’s candidate for the gubernatorial office to ensure capability of delivering quality leadership.

The group, which explained that the politics was beyond the theatrics of archaic politicking, singing and dancing, added that it should be more about debate of ideas.

While asking the group “to desist from arrogating to themselves any garment of a watchdog as the characters involved were mere seasonal recliners who pop up with slander and blackmails for purpose of patronage after crafty underhand biddings”, it explained that they lacked the moral standings to condemn such a great democratic exercise.

According to the statement, “The group and the constituent characters expecting the good people of the State to take them serious on their voyage is akin to convoluted illusion when these same people were in the State as APC and their warlords were openly planting seeds of terror around with institutionalized thuggery under the appellations of ‘State Boys’ and the likes.

“One is tempted to ask whether these unclad tricksters were on exile when gun trotting APC thugs were on rampage in the State capital, Osogbo and other parts of Osun State recently, recklessly raining bullets on the environment, and as a consequence, causing injuries on themselves, facilities and creating unnecessary trauma on our population.

“Rushing to the media only after the successful conduct of our congress merely gave out the Masterminds as masterminds of mischief and belly filling busybodies.

“Our great party has sufficiently distanced itself from any APC orchestrated violence on the day of our congress and we believe security operatives are on the trail of the perpetrators with a view of unravelling the unscrupulous masterminds of the isolated fracas in Iwo and Ife North local government areas.”

The party, which advised The Osun Masterminds to face the heat enveloping their allies, the APC, also warned them to desist from their inglorious activities.

“This warning is made in good faith as our great party has seen through the shenanigans of the unscrupulous elements disguised as a civil body to confuse our people, and we would not hesitate to expose their shameless antics to the whole world.

“These elements of three or four characters we have found out, are the leaders and at the same time followers of the many mushroom CSOs with which they used to dupe political parties, governments and unsuspecting individuals.

“Such elements in our view, must not be allowed a continuous reign of causing unwarranted disaffection in our society for the purpose of lining their pockets against the general wellbeing of the good people of the State,” the party concluded.