Joao Felix Should Not Be Scared About Saying What Atletico’s Problem Is – Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid manager, Diego Simeone has come to urge Joao Felix to come right out and say what he thinks amid the club’s struggles. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, if the young Portuguese forward has said he knows what is wrong with the club, he should step forward and speak his mind.

Diego Simeone added that if Felix knows what the issue is, it would be wise for him to share.

His words, “About what Joao said, you can ask him,”

“I work according to the team. If he is clear about what the problem is, it would be good to know.”