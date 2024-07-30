Jonathan Tah Might Not Start For Bayern Munich – Lothar Matthaus

Bayern Munich legend, Lothar Matthaus has come out to say that Jonathan Tah might be better off rejecting the club. He recently revealed that Tah should resist a summer transfer to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that if Bayern really wanted Tah, they would pay the amount Leverkusen are demanding for him, so that should send a message to the player that he is not that valued.

Lothar added that the defender would surely reinforce Bayern’s defence, but he might not start games.

His words, “If you really wanted Jonathan Tah, you would pay €25 million (£21m/$27m) for him. It’s a game of poker, that’s part of it, but if I were Tah, I would ask myself: ‘Why are they buying other players for a total of €125m and not me, even though they want me?’

Tah, in the form he had in Leverkusen’s championship season, would certainly be a reinforcement. But it is not known whether he would be guaranteed a place in Munich. He also doesn’t seem to be very comfortable with the back four that Munich prefers. At the European Championship, he had some wobbles in his game in this system, but in Leverkusen he was more stable.

There is also the question of whether he would get the same support in Munich – from everyone – that he got in Leverkusen from [Xabi] Alonso, [Simon] Rolfes and [Fernando] Carro. Tah has to think about whether he wants to leave the club with which he has built something really big and grown and matured as a person.”

WOW.