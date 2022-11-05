Julen Lopetegui Has The Right Experience To Save The Club – Wolves

EPL club, Wolves has appointed Julen Lopetegui as their new head coach. The Premier League club recently announced this via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to Wolves chairman, Jeff Shi, Julen is a top coach with excellent experience at an elite level of the game, so the club is pleased to have him on board.

Shi added that Lopetegui was always his number one choice to take over from the previous manager.

His words,”Julen is a top coach, with excellent experience at an elite level of the game, and we are very pleased to have agreed a deal to bring him to Wolves,”

“Since the very beginning, Julen has been our number one choice to manage Wolves, and we look forward to welcoming him and his team when they join us in the coming weeks.”