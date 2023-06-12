June 12: Lagos yet to enjoy democracy dividends – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State says the residents are yet to enjoy the dividends of democracy despite the sacrifices of June 12.

The opposition party in a statement on Sunday urged the people to be resilient and remain hopeful that the best is on the way.

“The state is yet to enjoy real dividends of democracy, which the late Chief MKO Abiola and the June 12, 1993, elections stood for”, it reads.

Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode said the residents “deserve more than they are experiencing” under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The spokesperson said Lagos is blessed with both natural and human resources but “has little or nothing to show for it”.

“This is a state that ought to set the pace for others in education, health and other infrastructure based on her huge income,” he said.

Amode said in comparison with other megacities across the world, the authorities have failed to lift Lagos to an enviable level.

The PDP promised that once it takes over power, the people “would enjoy their wealth as whatever is realised would be used for the development”.