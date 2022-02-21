Justin Bieber Is Feeling Okay Despite Testing Positive For Coronavirus – TMZ

Popular singer, Justin Bieber has tested positive for COVID-19. TMZ recently revealed this via a report, and the world has been reacting.

According to TMZ, the 27-year-old singer found out he contracted the coronavirus on Saturday, but he is thankfully feeling okay.

A statement added that due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, Sunday’s show in Las Vegas will have to be postponed.

His words, “Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas.”

“Justin is, of course, hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority.”

Justin Drew Bieber is a Canadian singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.

Discovered at age 13 by talent manager Scooter Braun after he had watched Bieber’s YouTube cover song videos, Bieber was signed to RBMG Records in 2008.

With Bieber’s debut EP My World, released in late 2009, Bieber became the first artist to have seven songs from a debut record chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

Bieber was born on March 1, 1994, in London, Ontario, at St Joseph’s Hospital, and was raised in Stratford, Ontario. He is the only child of Jeremy Jack Bieber and Pattie Mallette, who were never married.