Kaduna election: Governor-elect Sani to sue PDP despite victory

Kaduna State Governor-elect, Uba Sani is preparing to challenge certain results of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after the March 18 election.

Sani expressed surprise that the PDP won some local government areas with bogus figures, announcing readiness to approach the Election Petition Tribunal.

The Senator polled 730,002 votes to defeat Isa Ashiru of the PDP, who polled 719,196 votes, a difference of 10,806 votes.

The Governor-elect alleged that the election was marred by irregularities in areas where the PDP won, citing Chikun LGA.

The opposition got over 89,000 votes there, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, but Sani said the figure was outrageous.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, however, promised to be fair to all, “including those who didn’t vote for me”.

He decried the allegation that his election was manipulated, saying it’s in the character of the Nigerian politicians.

Recalling losing Kaduna Central election in 2011 and how he became a senator in 2019, Sani said “God gives power to whomever He wants and when He wants”.