Kane Did Not Wave The Tottenham Fans Goodbye – Ryan Mason

Tottenham interim manager, Ryan Mason has come out to shut down claims that Harry Kane’s lap of honour after Tottenham’s defeat to Brentford was a goodbye. He recently had his say as transfer rumours linking him with an exit intensify, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is not true that the England striker waved the Spurs fans goodbye after yesterday’s game because he waves at the crowd at the end of every season.

Ryan added that people are always very convinced Kane is leaving Tottenham, but he always ends up staying.

His words, “No, he waves at the crowd every season.”

“I remember sitting here two years ago, and you guys were convinced he was leaving, saying the same thing. It’s the last home game of the season so he wants to show his appreciation to the support he’s received, and we’ve all received this season.”