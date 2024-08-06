Kane Will Be Fit For The Friendly Vs Tottenham – Max Eberl

Bayern Munich sporting director, Max Eberl has come out to confirm that Harry Kane is set for his Tottenham reunion. He recently confirmed that the Bayern Munich star is fit for the upcoming friendly vs Spurs, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Kane should be back in England by the middle of next week, and while the lost Euro final was a great disappointment for him, he would be ready for the friendly.

Eberl added that Harry will have to be readied carefully ahead of the forthcoming DFB-Pokal game and the new Bundesliga season.

His words, “Harry is coming back in the middle of next week. The injuries were not that serious; the disappointment over the lost Euro final was greater. Of course, he will fly to London with us because in some way it’s his game too. And then we will prepare him step by step, play DFB-Pokal and have him ready for Bundesliga.”

