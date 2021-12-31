Kano APC Crisis: Buni Plotting Out-of-court Settlement, We Will Not Accept – Kwamanda

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Abdulmajid Danbilki Kwamanda has alleged that the Chairman Caretaker Committee of the party, Mai Mala Buni is planning an out-of-court settlement of the crisis in the party

A crisis broke out in the Kano APC shortly after the state congress in the state.

The party had split into two factions, led by the incumbent Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and Senator Ibrahim Shekarau respectively.

The crisis escalated by producing two factional Chairmen, with Ganduje’s faction electing Abdullahi Abbas, while Ahmadu Haruna Danzago emerged from the Shekarau side.

Addressing newsmen in Kano on Thursday, Kwamanda, a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, said the crisis rocking APC in the state is far from reconciliation.

He said the only way to resolve the lingering crisis is to accept the fact that Danzago is the chairman of the party as declared by a high court in Abuja.

“I call on the National wing of the party because I am hearing some rumours that they are planning to create an out-of-court settlement of the recent case.

“The National wing of the APC should know that there is no settlement whatsoever between us and the Governor’s camp in Kano if they want the people to support them and they want the APC to win elections in Kano again.

“They should know that losing Kano State is as good as losing all the six states in the North West because the steering that moves the politics of those states is in Kano.

“We are therefore issuing this warning to them, we will not accept any out of court settlement with the Governor Ganduje camp. We are nobody’s slaves, we are free citizens. They should remember that we are products of NEPU, this is the House of Aminu Kano and this is the house of PRP.

“We will not accept any form of compulsion or imposition by anybody at all. We belong to APC and have rights in the party. The APC was formed of my CPC certificate,” said Kwamanda.