Kano State NSCDC Arrests Suspect for Alleged Vandalism

The Kano State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has apprehended a suspect accused of vandalism in the state.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the command’s Corps Public Relations Officer, SC Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, disclosed that the suspect, originating from Layin Tankin Magi in the Kura Local Government Area, was detained during midnight patrols by operatives from the Garun Malam Divisional Office.

“The suspect was arrested while vandalizing transformer fittings and electric poles at Dakasoye Village, in the Garun Malam Local Government Area,” Idris-Abdullahi stated.

Recovered items from the suspect included eight iron rods, three PHCN insulators, 43 quarter rods, three long nuts, an aluminum rod, a hammer, and a chisel.

Idris-Abdullahi confirmed that the suspect would face court proceedings following the completion of the investigation.