Kanye West Has Never Made Music Less Vital Than The Ye Album – Rolling Stone

Popular rapper, Kanye West has been awarded the No. 1 spot on Rolling Stone’s 50 Genuinely Horrible Albums By Brilliant Artists list for his 2018 album, Ye. Writers at the publication recently wrote that the album marked the beginning of the most disastrous artistic and personal collapse in the history of popular music, and fans have been reacting.

According to the publication, it was a chaotic and half-baked album, and the uproar over his slavery remark caused him to rework many of the Ye lyrics over a frantic two weeks shortly before the album dropped.

Rolling Stone added that the Kanye scandals of 2018 seem almost quaint compared to his recent issues, but he has never made music less vital than that.

It read, “Clocking in at a mere 23 minutes, the chaotic, half-baked album was cut in Wyoming right around the time he told TMZ that slavery was a choice and started wearing a MAGA hat in public.”

“The uproar over his slavery remark caused him to rework many of the ye lyrics over a frantic two weeks shortly before the album dropped, which explains screeds like Just imagine if they caught me on a wild day/ Now I’m on 50 blogs gettin? 50 calls/My wife callin, screamin, say, We bout to lose it all.”

“The Kanye scandals of 2018 seem almost quaint compared to his recent issues, but he’s never made music less vital than this.”

