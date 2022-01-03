Kanye West, Julia Fox Now Dating?

Popular rapper, Kanye West has been spotted out on a date with actress, Julia Fox in Miami. TMZ recently revealed this via its website, and the world has been reacting.

According to TMZ, the pair shared a candlelit dinner at the celeb-hotspot Carbone, and Kanye was seen gazing intently at Julia, who wore a huge smile and appeared to be hanging on his every word.

Sources however added that the date was nothing serious and Ye is simply trying to have fun amid his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian.

WOW.

Kanye Omari West is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, composer, entrepreneur and fashion designer. His music draws from a range of genres, including hip hop, soul, baroque pop, electro, indie rock, synth-pop, industrial and gospel.

After his parents divorced when he was three years old, he moved with his mother to Chicago, Illinois.

His father, Ray West, is a former Black Panther and was one of the first black photojournalists at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Ray West was later a Christian counselor, and in 2006, opened the Good Water Store and Café in Lexington Park, Maryland with startup capital from his son.

West’s mother, Dr. Donda C. (Williams) West, was a professor of English at Clark Atlanta University, and the Chair of the English Department at Chicago State University, before retiring to serve as his manager. West was raised in a middle-class background, attending Polaris High School in suburban Oak Lawn, Illinois, after living in Chicago.