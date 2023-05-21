Kanye West’s Wife Models New Yeezy Fashion Line

Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori has modelled a new Yeezy fashion line while leaving little to the imagination. Bianca didn’t wear much clothes while rocking the new fashion line as she covered up her boobs with a only black square of material.

Censori had a black cross on her butt crack, a black landing strip covering her vagina, and she also wore some black boots/leggings running all the way up to her upper thighs.

The new Yeezy fashion line is designed by Nigerian-born fashion designer, Mowalola Ogunlesi.

Check her out,

WOW.