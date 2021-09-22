Keeping People Guessing Keeps Me Trending – Bobrisky

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky has come out to say money is actually everything. He recently revealed this during an interview with Chude Jideonwo and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, the general belief that money isn’t everything is a blatant lie and it is actually the only thing that matters.

Bobrisky added that people not being sure about what is going down in his life keeps him trending, and this is why he takes his time to clear things up.

His words, “When you tell me money is not everything, it’s a lie. Money is everything.”

“I want to keep them guessing. I allow people to say different things because that’s what keeps me in the news all the time. The moment I now come and say okay lemme explain to you guys, I don’t think I’ll be trending the way I’m trending.”

On being a woman, “Yes, I was born as a Man…I can never be a she but I’m making more money than the critics who condemn me. If you like to address me as he or she, it doesn’t bother me…Being a woman has paved lots of ways for me, women don’t know how to use their resources as women…when I was a guy, I didn’t have money, just there hustling, they don’t even want to associate with you but I’m not in for that, I want to be a boss of my own so I chose this path and I’m enjoying it…..”

“My initial plan was to do it for a small time to make money as a crossdresser but now I’m not ready to stop because it is paying me millions weekly….I started cross-dressing three years ago and I have built my brand in 4 years…I finished from UNILAG in 2016, I was supposed to go for my NYSC but I didn’t cos I wanted to make money…UNILAG prevented me from being Bobrisky cos my course advisor was tough…after I left school, I became free to live as I wanted…”

“In 2018, I bought a house in Chevron, in 2019 I thought about doing surgery but i was scared and same with 2020 and in 2021, I went for lipo and tummy surgery….”

Bobrisky is a Nigerian internet personality and philanthropist who is known as a prominent transgender woman in Nigeria, a country with no LGBT rights. She is also known for her presence on the social media app Snapchat.

Born Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju in 1992, Bobrisky completed her secondary school education at King’s College, Lagos. She also attended graduate school at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

She became recognized by being highly controversial on social media for the ultra conservative Nigerian standards. Bobrisky was able to gather traffic to her Snapchat account when she claimed she had a lover who is assumed to be of masculine gender despite the law in Nigeria stating that same sex relationships is an offence punishable by serving 14 years in a penitentiary.

Bobrisky has a fair share of fans and has been asked by certain event planners to give speeches at their events. In 2019, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Director General of Nigeria’s National Council for Arts and Culture, called Bobrisky “a national disgrace” and said she would be “dealt with ruthlessly” if caught on the streets.