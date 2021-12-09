Koeman Couldn’t Explain Why I Wasn’t Playing At Barcelona – Junior Firpo

Leeds United player, Junior Firpo has come out to blast ex Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman. He recently revealed that the ex Holland boss disrespected him and a number of other first-team players during his time at Camp Nou.

According to him, he once asked Koeman for explanations on why he was not playing, and he got a lot of lies in response.

Fripo added that he knew Koeman was lying when he started giving explanations that didn’t make sense, so he had to look elsewhere for game time.

His words, “I asked Koeman for explanations why I was not playing until one day he started to lie to me,”

“At that point, when the coach starts to lie to you, you realise they’re misleading you… Why keep asking for explanations if at the end of the day they’re going to mislead you time and again?”

“He lied to me because he said things that made no sense, that I was training badly, contaminating the group. Things like that. You can ask anyone at the club at the time and they will agree with me.”