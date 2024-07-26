Kogi Cleric Warns Against #EndBadGovernance Protest, Predicts Devastating Outcome

A Kogi State cleric, Rev. Kayode Ojuola, has warned Nigerians to shun the proposed #EndBadGovernance protest, stating that its outcome could be devastating.

Ojuola issued the warning on Saturday during the fourth anniversary celebration of Aids for Orphans, Widows, and Vulnerable People Initiative (AFOWVPI) and the graduation ceremony for students of the graphics design program, held in Lokoja.

Rev. Ojuola highlighted the severe economic hardship in Nigeria, noting that many citizens are living below the poverty line and urgently need intervention.

He urged the government to heed the people’s complaints and amend policies to alleviate the suffering.

“My advice is that the government should listen to the complaints of the people and amend some of their policies to make life easier.

It is not only the youths or the poor who are suffering; the rich are also crying in Nigeria,” Ojuola said.

He appealed to those planning the protest to cancel it, emphasizing the desire for peace and referencing the turmoil in countries like Uganda, Sudan, and Kenya. “If they protest, it will make life worse.

We are pleading with the youths to suspend the protest and see what the government is willing to do to alleviate the current suffering in our land.”

Rev. Ojuola also recalled the #EndSARS protest, noting that it was hijacked by hoodlums, leading to the destruction of properties and the loss of innocent lives.