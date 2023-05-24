Kogi Guber: PDP debunks defection of 100 members to APC

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has debunked media reports making the rounds that over 100 party members from Igalamela Odolu Local Government Area have defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

The PDP Chairman in Igalamela Odolu Local Government, Attai Ndanusa Salifu disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday morning.

Salifu said the purported members received by Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello at the Government House was stage-managed, adding that no member of the party from his Local Government moved to the APC.

He urged the general public to disregard such a report, stressing that “it is the handiwork of mischief makers who are scared of the popularity of PDP ahead of the November Governorship election in Kogi State.”

According to him, PDP Ajaka ward 1 Chairman, Anthony Abu and his Ward 2 counterpart, Achema Amodu had since received an apology from one of the party members, Ndah Salifu who said they were deceived to the Government House by some desperate politicians loyal to the APC.

“Some of our party members from Igalamela Odolu Local Government were on their way to the PDP Secretariat in Lokoja for an official political meeting.

“Just as we see ourselves as brothers, some members of the APC called them for dialogue for the interest of the Local Government and Kogi State in general.

“They listened to the clarion call irrespective of their political affiliation. Surprisingly, when they got to government house, those desperate APC politicians took them to Governor Bello, telling him that these are PDP members who defected to the APC from Igalamela Odolu Local Government. Even Ajaka one and two PDP Chairman were shocked with this development.

“They felt betrayed as that was never their intention when they were invited by their brothers from the ruling APC to the Government House. PDP remains intact and a formidable force in Igalamela-Odolu Local Government.”

Salifu noted that the PDP remained committed to the candidature of Senator Dino Melaye and his running mate, Hajia Habiba Deen to take over Lugard House come November 11, 2022.

According to him, the PDP will win overwhelmingly in the Local Government to rescue Kogi State from the alleged mal-administration of the ruling APC.