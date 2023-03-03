Kompany Has The Attributes To Be A Good Manchester City Manager – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that it is written in the stars that Vincent Kompany will one day become manager of the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes it is Kompany’s destiny to be the manager of the club in the nearest future because he has all the attributes, work ethic and knowledge of the game to thrive in the role.

Pep added that doing so well with Burnley in the Championship is more difficult than it seems.

His words, “I think his destiny to be the manager of Manchester City is already written in the stars. It’s going to happen, I don’t know when but it is going to happen.”

“Sooner or later he will be the manager of Manchester City, when, I don’t know. But I am pretty sure. It is my feeling, maybe I am wrong. He has the attributes: work ethic, knowledge of the game, well respected, experienced.”

“Doing what he has done is so difficult and he is doing really well. He knows the club, the environment, the fans, what our people need. The destiny is there.”

“I am impressed with the consistency,”

“The Championship is so difficult with the number of games. The consistency has been unbelievable. They are close to being promoted to the Premier League next season and personally I am delighted with his success, what they are doing in Burnley. I think all of us, the fans, are happy he will be back.”