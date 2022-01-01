Kumuyi Is Ruining The Reputation He Has Built – Gideon Akande

Ex Deeper Life Pastor, Gideon Akande has come out to blast Wiliams Kumuyi for inviting Philistines to a program the church is organizing. He recently revealed that the Philistines are renowned entrepreneur and former Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria, Ibukun Awosika, gospel singer, Dunsin Oyekan, and co-founder of Andela, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji.

Reacting, Gideon Akande revealed that Kumuyi should go home and rest if he is tired as he shouldn’t ruin what he has built for years with such invitations.

He added that he keeps wondering if there are no successful people in Deeper Life Bible Church than those strangers he invited.

His words, “LETTER TO PASTOR KUMUYI: IS THERE NO PROPHET IN ISRAEL?”

“When I was in Deeper Life Bible Church then, as a youth instructor, for all the district, regional and state programs we would invite the best educators, doctors, professionals and others, all successful members of Deeper Life with the same spiritual quality and values and those programs impartations are part of my business success today.”

“But today, look at the flyer, are you saying there are no more successful people in Deeper Life Bible Church than those strangers invited? Are you saying there are no anointed brothers who can sing better than Dunsin from all the global crusades with different ministrations from Deeper Life choirs? Are there no prophets in Israel that DLBC and Pastor Kumuyi are busy engaging Philistines to their altars because they are obsessed with popularity, anyone popular now is invited. I hope you will not begin to invite Christian comedians in the coming years.”

“I am no more in Deeper Life Bible Church, God called me into media evangelism but Deeper Life remains my home church.”

“Sir, Pastor Kumuyi, If you are tired, go home and rest but don’t ruin what you have built for years because I am scared. This is how old RCCG that Rev Akindayomi built collapsed and new model of RCCG emerged. It started gradually by inviting strangers who come with strange spirits. I can’t imagine the various strange spirits those youth will be imparted with in this program.”

“May God help His servant and His church.”