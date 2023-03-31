Kwara: APC exco rejects suspension of party members

The Kwara State executive committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has rejected the recent suspension of some party members at the ward levels for the sake of peace and party cohesion.

InfoStride News recalls that the state Secretary of the ruling party, Mr Mustapha Salman Ishowo, was among party members recently before the just concluded general elections suspended by the party executives at the Alanamu Ward level of the party in the Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state.

State Chairman of the party, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, in a statement in Ilorin on Friday, expressed concern over the suspension of members, saying “we do not need any distraction that will affect the party or our government.

He explained that the decision of the party neither takes away the need to ensure party discipline as enshrined in the constitution nor does it imply that the concerned party executives necessarily acted in bad faith.

“It is about bringing everyone together for the purpose of peace and development which Kwarans recently voted for,” he declared.

Prince Fagbemi said while the party agrees that no organization survives without discipline and respect for leadership, the party feels it is also important to build group cohesion through conciliation and consensus building.

He urged all organs of the party across the state to shelve punitive measures against any member and instead embrace peace and reconciliation to help foster a stronger party and spirit of collective responsibility among members.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this is the time to rally every member of the party behind Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s agenda for positive growth and collective prosperity for the people of the state.

“The responsibility before the party and its government, is to justify the confidence the people have reposed in us by re-electing the governor and voting for all the party’s candidates in the recent general elections including the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he added.