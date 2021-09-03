    Login
    Subscribe

    La Liga Needs Kylian Mbappe – Raul Albiol

    Sports By No Comments2 Mins Read

    La Liga needs the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, Raul Albiol has said. He recently revealed that after the exit of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the league definitely needs a new marquee name.

    Kylian Mbappe
    Kylian Mbappe

    According to him, he would like to see Mbappe in the Spanish league because he is a world class player that can light things up.

    He added that the signing would also be a very important one for Real Madrid because it’ll lift the team.

    His words, “I would like to see him in the league, he is a great player, world-class and I think players like this are needed in the Spanish League after the departure of Cristiano and Messi – it is important that they come.”

    See also  Emmanuel Emenike Reject 2.4 Billion

    “And important for Real Madrid, which is a team that I have played for.”

    On Ronaldo, “Of course, you feel it, it is clear there is a very good atmosphere in the club and everyone is looking forward to getting him into the team. It will be fun and I think he will add a lot.”

    “I think the squad looks very good. It feels good, we have a good atmosphere in the team and the Premier League is always a tough league.”

    “But we will do everything we can to win the title. That is the goal.”

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News