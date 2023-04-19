Labour Party crisis: Julius Abure remains my own man – Peter Obi

The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said that Mr Julius Abure, the embattled national chairman of the party remains his own man amid the leadership crisis rocking the party.

Obi spoke on Tuesday at the LP National Executive Council, NEC, meeting in Asaba, Delta State.

The post-election crisis in the LP took another dimension a few days ago after the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, sealed its secretariat.

Recall that a Federal High Court, in Abuja, had ordered Abure to stay away from parading himself as the national chairman of the LP a week after a ward in the Edo State chapter of the party suspended him over alleged anti-party activities.

Immediately after the court order, LP’s national vice chairman, Lamido Bashir Apapa, who had been accused of being sponsored by opposition parties, took over the party in an acting capacity.

But in another twist, a High Court in Benin also gave an order restraining anybody from removing the embattled party chairman from his office.

However, when asked to comment on the leadership crisis rocking the LP and its embattled national chairman, Obi said, “The case is in court. I have respect for that, but he remains my own man.”