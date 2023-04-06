Labour Party crisis targeted at frustrating Peter Obi – Tanko Yunusa

Dr Tanko Yususa, the Labour Party Presidential Council spokesperson, said the crisis rocking the party’s leadership is not about the embattled National Chairman, Julius Abure, but targeted at Peter Obi.

The post-election crisis in the Labour Party took another dimension on Thursday after the Nigeria Police Force sealed its secretariat over a power tussle among its leadership.

Yunusa spoke on Wednesday during an Interview on Channels Television, monitored by the media; he said the confusion in LP is orchestrated to frustrate the party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi, who is in court to challenge Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory at the 25th February election.

“We are at the point of struggling for the soul of Nigeria led by Peter Obi; we are now being meddled and manipulated within the party to challenge the leadership of the party who is at the front of this particular struggle and then leaving credence to other things. I am not alluding that they don’t have a document to prove against Julius Abure; this should be done within the party.

“I had made it clear that the target is beyond the party chairman; it is against our presidential candidate, Peter Obi,” he said.