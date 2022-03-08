Lack Of Internal Democracy Behind APC Convention Delay

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has accused members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, of failing to practice internal democracy in their party.

The governor said the alleged lack of internal democracy has made it difficult for the APC to conduct its National Convention.

Governor Wike was speaking at the commissioning of Orogbum Crescent (road) project at the New Government Reserved Area (GRA) Phase II, in Port on Monday.

He claimed that the Peoples Democratic Party is the only available hope for Nigerians.

According to him, “APC has failed. Look at their crisis. It is just ordinary convention that is a problem. Ordinary convention that didn’t take us time as an opposition party.

“Yet, you see what is happening and that’s the kind of people you want to put your hope, faith on. It can’t be possible.

“There is no internal democracy in APC. It is only one man who decides. Mr. President travelled to Kenya, came back on Saturday and ordered that this and that should happen and travelled again yesterday (Sunday).”