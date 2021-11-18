Captaining Arsenal Is The Nicest Job In The World – Aubameyang

Arsenal captain, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has come out to say that he is the coolest captain in the EPL. He recently revealed that having the opportunity to captain the Gunners is the nicest job in the world.

According to him, being an example is the most important thing a captain needs as younger players in the squad are inspired that way.

Aubameyang added that he’ll just keep trying to give his best and doing all he can to make Arsenal successful.

His words, “I’m the coolest captain in the league, maybe in the world!”

“To tell the truth I try to be an example, I think that is the most important part of being a captain and trying to inspire the young people in the squad but also the older people as well. I try to give my best and give whatever I can for the club.”

“This is the job, when you are the captain, this is the job: you have to take it, to accept it and deal with it. It’s a nice job, it is the nicest job in football. Definitely.”

“I think it’s really important [to speak to the team] and I think everyone is expecting me to communicate a lot but I’m a quiet guy, a shy guy, but that’s okay!”

“I try to improve on that and definitely I try to speak, most importantly in the dressing room, I think that is the biggest part for me. I try always to be positive and give support to the guys.”

“My door is always open.”

“When we struggle, I just like to say a few words to the guys and try to give them positive things in their mind. In my mind, even if it’s just two or three words, this can change something and maybe it’s a good thing.”