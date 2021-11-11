Lack of organization by MDAs slowing down growth of MSMEs, says SMEDAN

The Director-General, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda has cried out that poor coordination by government agencies was impeding the growth of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

Radda established this at the Train-The-Trainers capacity workshop for the implementation of the new National Policy on MSMEs (2021-2025) in Abuja.

The training was part of the coordination mechanism provided by the Investment Climate Reform (ICR) facility on effective implementation of the policy.

The DG maintained that the growth and development of Nigeria rests on a functional and efficient MSME sub-sector.

He said: “Putting in place an implementable policy is critical but implementing it is far more critical. Overtime, it has become very difficult for MDAs to mutually work together in developing this very critical subsector.

“What has happened is that different MDAs are doing different things that border on MSMEs development without proper coordination.

“As an agency with the mandate to coordinate MSMEs development, it has become imperative that we must find ways and means to galvanize the various key players in the MSMEs turf,” he stated.