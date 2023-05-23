Ladies Shouldn’t Say No To Rich Old Men Who Are Interested In Them – Nedu

Popular OAP and podcaster, Nedu has come out to say that it is better for ladies to date and marry older men instead of their peers. He recently had his say during his during his latest podcast, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, marrying an older man would actually provide a lady with peace of mind and greater financial security than when she marries her age mate.

He added that ladies should only consider dating or marrying older men who are wealthy and capable of meeting their financial needs.

Her words, “Please, let me encourage you. If you have an older man who is interested in marrying you, who is 45 or 50 while you are still in your twenties, you are an adult. Does he have the means to take care of you? If he does, go ahead.”

“It can be a struggle if you choose an older man who lacks financial stability. You would be wasting your time. It’s better to go for a young guy.”

WOW.