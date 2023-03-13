Lagos election: Lawyer addresses confusion over LP’s Rhodes-Vivour candidacy

The legal team of Labour Party (LP) candidate for the governorship election in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV), said he remains the party’s authentic flagbearer.

Olagbade Benson, the Lead Counsel, told reporters on Monday that three court cases instituted against his client’s candidacy recently had been struck out.

Benson, in company of other lawyers Uchechukwu Ani and Kemi Afesojaye, dismissed the claim of former LP candidate and Chairman in Lagos, Ifagbemi Awamaridi, that he had a case against Rhodes-Vivour.

The legal practitioner declared that the affidavit being brandished by Awamaridi as the true position of the court is fake.

He noted that two judgements from the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal affirm the candidature of Rhodes-Vivour.

“Anyone going around parading himself as the candidate of the party, aside Rhodes-Vivour, and others alleging cases before the court are misleading the public,” Benson said.

He realled how Awamaridi filed a suit before the Federal High Court with No: FHC/ABJ/1463/2022, suing LP, GRV and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“On the 8th of December, the Federal High Court considered the case and struck it out.”

The lawyer advised any member of the public interested in getting a copy of the judgement to apply because it is a public document.

He said on February 2, 2023, the appellate court terminated Awamaridi’s suit as it was filed out of time allotted by the law or pre-electoral matters.

However, the PDP suit challenging GRV’s candidature was earlier struck out at the Federal High Court on December 8, 2022, Benson added.