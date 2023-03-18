Lagos gov’ship election results: LP’s Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour loses polling unit to Sanwo-Olu

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party has lost his polling unit 045, OSHIFILA/Abule Igbira of Ikeja Local Government, to the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in Saturday’s Lagos State gubernatorial poll.

See results:

LP: 18

APC: 29

PDP: 2

Void: 1

Registered voters: 421

Accredited voters: 50

