    Lagos gov’ship election results: LP’s Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour loses polling unit to Sanwo-Olu

    Politics By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    The governorship candidate of the Labour Party has lost his polling unit 045, OSHIFILA/Abule Igbira of Ikeja Local Government, to the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in Saturday’s Lagos State gubernatorial poll.

    Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

    See results:

    LP: 18

    APC: 29

    PDP: 2

    Void: 1

    Registered voters: 421

    Accredited voters: 50

