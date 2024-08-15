Late Herbert Wigwe And I Would’ve Shared A Laugh Together On His Birthday Today – Governor Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has come out to remember late Herbert Wigwe on what would have been his 58th birthday. Recall that Wigwe, his wife and son died on February 9, 2024, in a helicopter crash in the US.

To mark the occasion, the Governor simply shared a photo of the late group managing director and CEO of Access Bank Plc, saying they would have shared a laugh together on his special day if he was still alive.

He added that late Wigwe was more than a brother and friend to him, and his loss still feels so raw.

His words, “Today would have been Herbert’s 58th birthday, and we would have shared a laugh together. The pain of his loss is still so raw, but today, I choose to remember the man who was more than a brother and friend to me.

Herbert’s wisdom, vision, and unwavering belief in Nigeria remain etched in our hearts. We miss you deeply, my brother.

He was not just a leader; he was a beacon of hope and a visionary inspiring many. We honour his legacy of progress, integrity, and love for our country.

As we remember Herbert today, let us celebrate the incredible life he lived.

Rest in peace, my dear brother. Your spirit lives on in every heart you touched.”

