Lekki Toll Gate to reopen– Commissioner

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that the Lekki Concession Company’s plan to return to official tolling after the Lekki Shooting incident is irreversible, stating that the company owes local and foreign investors, and needs to fulfil its debt obligations.

This was made known by Gbenga Omotosho, Lagos State Commissioner for information, in an interview with Arise TV on Wednesday.

He added that most people against the opening of the Lekki Toll Gate are people who do not even live in Nigeria.

He stated that there has been no public resistance towards the reopening of the toll gate, citing the encouragements that the LCC has gotten from stakeholders and people who live around the area after a series of meetings it has had with people who live in the area, and those who frequently use the road.

“I do not believe there would be any resistance at all, the first time LCC went to the place, it was not just to reopen the toll, it was just for the company to see the damage to the equipment and have the damage can be retrenched, Omotosho said.

He also stated that it has taken about 18 months for LCC to return to the toll gate and that it has no choice after owing local lenders N11.6 billion and foreign lenders $31.1 million and the need to cater to 500 workers who have been idle for months.

He said, “So for the company to return, most of the people who are resistant to the opening of the toll gate, they are people who don’t even live around the place, who don’t even live in Nigeria, and say all manner of unprintable things about the toll gate.”

“If LCC does not go back, I do not know how they will repay debt,” he added.