Let Me Worry About Where Mbappe Will Play For Real Madrid – Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has come out to say that Kylian Mbappe will be squeezed in at the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if many are still confused on where exactly Mbappe would play next season, he needs everyone to understand that it is his responsibility to find a place for the French forward.

Ancelotti added that Real Madrid will not bring in a star signing without having a plan on how he would be used.

His words, “It is my responsibility to find a place for Mbappe. We’ll find a place for him, we’ll squeeze him in.”

Kylian Mbappe Lottin (born 20 December 1998) is a French professional footballer who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and captains the France national team. Regarded as one of the best players in the world, he is renowned for his dribbling abilities, exceptional speed, and finishing.

Kylian Mbappé Lottin was born on 20 December 1998 in the 19th arrondissement of Paris and was raised in Bondy, Seine-Saint-Denis, in the northeastern suburbs of Paris. His father, Wilfrid , is originally from Cameroon, and, as well as being his agent, is a football coach. His mother, Fayza Lamari, is of Algerian Kabyle origin and is a former handball player.

He has a younger brother, Ethan, who plays in the Paris Saint-Germain Academy. Their older adoptive brother, Jirès Kembo Ekoko, is a former professional footballer.

On 22 February 2018, Mbappé was joined by former African strikers George Weah and Didier Drogba in a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the Élysée Palace in Paris, which focused on a sports development project in Africa. Mbappé stated that the development of African sport is important to him due to his parents’ African origins.