Lisandro Martinez Called Me To Ask If I Wanted Him To Join MUFC – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to explain how the club beat Arsenal to the signature of Argentine defender, Lisandro Martinez in the summer transfer window. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Martinez himself wanted to leave Ajax in the previous summer, and if MUFC had failed to act quickly, Arsenal would’ve gotten their man eventually.

Ten Hag added that Lisandro personally called him up and said he’ll join him if the Red Devils are in need of his services.

His words, “Martinez himself wanted to leave Ajax. If we hadn’t taken him, he would have gone to Arsenal. They wanted him anyway, he was top priority there.”

“Licha called me at one point: ‘Trainer, listen, I’m leaving Ajax anyway. I can sign with Arsenal, but if you want me, I’m going to Manchester United’. I thought I shouldn’t shoot myself and United in the foot. He really wouldn’t stay in Amsterdam, that was out of the question. Then we struck and it all worked out.”