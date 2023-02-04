Liverpool Can’t Keep Giving Fatigue Excuse – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that he can still turn around the club’s fortunes this season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is definitely concerned about the team’s failures this season, and it is clear the stress that came with chasing 4 competitions last season has affected his players.

Klopp, however, added that Liverpool can’t keep giving that excuse because they’ve had lots of rest between games.

His words, “Yeah, yeah. Absolutely. How can I not be concerned?”

“I cannot sit here and say it’s all OK and we did well. It’s not. I was asked if it’s because of last season, [playing] 63 games. Yes, of course, it’s clear that it has influenced the first part of the season, but how long do we want to suffer from that? It’s February now. We had a full week to prepare, we have another eight or nine days to prepare the next one. We are fit, we are there now, some injuries yes, but today, the first 12 minutes is not allowed, and we did it anyway.”