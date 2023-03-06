Liverpool Enjoyed A Freak Result Vs MUFC – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to hail Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez as his team demolished Manchester United 7-0 on Sunday. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it was definitely a freak result for his boys, but the performance from his players, especially Salah, Nunez and Gakpo, was simply brilliant for 90 minutes.

Klopp added that his boys were aggressive, lively and never failed to counter-press when they had the chance.

His words, “Freak result. Really top performance. From the start, I thought the way we started the game was really special. Best for a long, long time. We were aggressive, counter-pressed, we were lively, super active in all the right moments. The performance is super-important, the three points even more important and the result is just the result.”

“It was one of the best performances for a long, long time. In a way, everybody saw how good the boys could be. Nobody is in doubt about Darwin’s future impact because he’s a real force of nature, but Cody plays in the most difficult area of the pitch against a man-marking side, which is super tricky, but look how he keeps himself on his feet and provides the overview for everyone else. And Mo is Mo!”