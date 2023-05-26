Liverpool Made Costly Mistakes This Season – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that despite the club not finishing in the Premier League’s top four, he is optimistic for the rebuild next season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has been very self-critical after his team struggled to match the standards they set last season despite a late resurgence that earned them a spot in the Europa League.

Klopp added that it is clear the Liverpool made a lot of mistakes during the campaign and the required consistency was nowhere to be found.

His words, “This has not been a historically good season. We’re absolutely not happy with it, we made mistakes and were not consistent enough,”

“After Dubai since we were in training camp after the World Cup, not everything was great but the amount of points we collected since then is pretty good. If we could have done that all season, we’d be in a different place.”

“So of course there are reasons for optimism… The atmosphere our people created in the last home game, the way the club said farewell to the players who are leaving… all of these things are the basis for a fantastic future.”

“The dressing room is not in a bad mood, we learned to deal with the situation,”

“We didn’t get divided in one moment between manager and team which is super helpful, we didn’t point fingers at each other — it’s all good.”

“If you don’t qualify for the Champions League the best possible place you can end up is fifth, so that’s what we did. If you’d asked me that 10 games ago I’d have said, ‘no.'”