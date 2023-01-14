Liverpool Was A Bad Opponent Vs Brighton – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that he is a frustrated coach right now. This is coming after could his Liverpool team was soundly beaten by Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes Brighton played a super game against a bad opponent in Liverpool, and he cannot remember a good phase or period from his boys throughout the match.

Klopp added that he did try to help the boys with a different formation in the 2nd half, but nothing worked.

His words, “Massively frustrated. Congrats to Brighton, they played a super game against a bad opponent. We were really not good today and I can’t remember a good phase, period or whatever,”

“We tried to help the boys with a different formation but it didn’t work out at all. My responsibility, I know that. Tried to change it again in the second half but we were completely on the wrong foot.”

“In moments it looked too easy for Brighton, the organisation was completely gone. It was too easy. It was just too easy and you cannot get back in this game. I can’t remember a worse game, not just at Liverpool, and that’s my responsibility. It’s a low point.”