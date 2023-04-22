Liverpool’s Midfield Has Been Non-Existent This Season – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that he is already thinking about next season. This is coming as the Anfield side look to recover from a disappointing campaign, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he and his team must build on what they have learnt this season because there has to be an explanation for the team’s non-existent counter-pressing display this season.

Klopp added that the frontline defending has been poor this season, and his midfield must improve.

His words, “Next season is already on my mind. We have to build on what we learn now. What we learned this season, a lot, is how it doesn’t work out,”

“From a counter-pressing monster to pretty much a nonexistent counter-pressing side. I thought that was far away to be honest but it was pretty quick. It was pretty much done.”

“When it’s gone, it is for different reasons. Frontline defending was not great, midfield was not there. Very often in the last few years the discussion has been about our last line being too high, too risky. It has developed a little bit into that over the years. Now when we haven’t defended that well up front any more, all of a sudden the last line was too high but we realise that too late. So how do we stop that if we don’t defend up front too well? Now we know how it doesn’t work, which is good. It is important information. Finally we know.”