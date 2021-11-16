Local airlines calls for 16 new aircraft at $1.2b at Dubai airshow

Local airlines, yesterday, at the ongoing Dubai Airshow fiesta, placed aircraft orders in excess of $1.2 billion.Akwa Ibom State-owned carrier, Ibom Air, was scheduled to table an ambitious bid for 10 brand new Airbus 200-300 aircraft.

Similarly, Overland Airways placed a firm order for three new Embraer E175 regional jets, plus rights for the purchase of another three. The deal is worth $299.4 million, at list prices, if all purchase rights are exercised.

The bid will fetch Ibom Air some of the latest modern and efficient airplanes made by the French commercial jet manufacturer, between 2023 and 2024

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, at the weekend, said that the state government had concluded plans to add 10 additional A220-300 aircraft to the fleet of Ibom Air.

Emmanuel, who spoke at an event marking the 85th birthday of Obong Etim Abia, the Paramount Ruler of Eket in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom, said: “As I am leaving here, we are signing fresh agreements that will give us 10 brand new A220-300 Airbus. So, even when I leave office, it will remain an enduring legacy,” he said.